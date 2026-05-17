Tests confirm the tiger tooth in rapper Vedan's necklace is genuine

Following the extensive testing, the item has now been sent to a special laboratory where more tests will be carried out. Meanwhile, the Kerala Forest Department is gather evidence and other required documents to file a formal chargesheet against the 31-year-old rapper.

The beginning of the case

In April, 2025, Vedan was detained by the police along with five more people for a weed-related case. Consequently, the rapper's Kochi home was searched and the investigators found a necklace with a tiger tooth that seemed to be real.

The item was seized and further tests began. The news reached the Forest Department after which a team took charge of the necklace and lodged a case against Vedan in accordance with wildlife rules.

Possessing parts of a wild animal such as a tiger is prohibited by law. Now that the laboratory has confirmed that the tiger tooth is real, the rapper will be accused of illegally possessing a tiger tooth which goes against the Indian wildlife laws. Vedan can now be imprisoned for at least three years, if he is proven guilty and convicted.

During investigation, Vedan allegedly claimed that the necklace was a gift he received during a performance in Chennai, back in 2022, from a man named Ranjith Kumbidi. However, the man has not been located yet while the investigators believe he may have let the country.