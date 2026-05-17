Tiny guest in a room full of suits: Elon Musk's youngest son lights up Beijing meeting

In the middle of a room full of government officials and high-ranking figures, imagine a kid walking in holding a dragon-shaped purse, sounds almost like a movie scene, right? Something along those lines actually happened when Elon Musk brought his youngest son, X Æ A-Xii, to a recent high-profile meeting in China.

X marks the spotlight: Elon Musk’s youngest son goes viral with his presence at a high-profile meeting in China

Amidst a sea of suits and serious faces, a tiny figure stood out in the most heartwarming way, dressed in his adorable outfit. Elon Musk during his trip to China took his youngest son X to a meeting as if it was a ‘bring your kids to office day’. The six year old accompanied Elon at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where senior American officials and business leaders met Chinese authorities during President Donald Trump’s visit.

The kid drew massive attention with his smiles as he walked down in a dark trousers, a white shirt, and a blue Chinese-style silk vest while holding his dad’s hand. He made sure that he greeted all the officials and that made the whole scene light.

However, on the other hand, the billionaire seemed a little uncomfortable and restless pointing to the conclusion of some serious matters at the meeting.The father–son duo was reportedly accompanied by several high-level officials and prominent figures during the discussions, including Tim Cook, Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, and Pete Hegseth, in meetings involving Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.