Bhumi Pednekar shares glimpse of her ‘inward journey’ as she meets Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama fled Tibet in March 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Lhasa. Disguised as a soldier, he crossed the Himalayas with followers and entered India through Arunachal Pradesh, where Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru granted him political asylum. India later allowed the Tibetan government-in-exile to establish itself in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, which became the center of the Tibetan exile movement.

The episode sharply worsened relations between India and the China. Beijing accused India of interfering in its internal affairs, while border tensions were already growing over Aksai Chin and the McMahon Line dispute. Through the late 1950s and early 1960s, patrol clashes and mistrust intensified. These disputes eventually culminated in the 1962 Sino-Indian War, in which Chinese forces advanced across both western and eastern sectors before declaring a unilateral ceasefire. The conflict permanently altered India-China relations and reshaped Asian geopolitics.