Mumbai’s newest cocktail bar wants you to think about your drink differently

There is a particular kind of Mumbai bar that wants to impress you within the first thirty seconds. The lighting arrives before the drink does. Someone mentions a centrifuge. A menu reads like a chemistry exam with tasting notes.

Adam & Eve, a new 25-seater in Khar, has other plans.

All you need to know about Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve starts with ingredients that sound more at home in a grocery basket than beside a bottle of mezcal – Ponzu, enoki mushroom, brie, beeswax, yerba mate. The idea, according to founder Pratik Gaba, is to build cocktails from the pantry outward, instead of beginning with the spirit and piling on effects later.