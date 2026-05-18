The hidden reason why tomatoes taste better and get widely used in Italy

Initially, the Italians were hesitant about eating the tomato. Being from the nightshade group of vegetables, Europeans considered them to be poisonous for consumption. Tomatoes remained only ornamental plants until the late 17th century, after which Italian chefs began to experiment with making tomato sauces. The first dishes consisted of tomatoes mixed with bread and pasta.

Another hidden factor that contributed to the success of tomatoes is practicality. The Italians found methods to keep tomatoes for longer periods by drying them in the sun, preserving them in bottles, and processing them into passata and tinned tomatoes.

Over the years, the use of tomatoes in Italian cuisine took on additional meaning, representing not only a source of nourishment but also the essence of southern pride, family dining, and the Mediterranean way of life.