The hidden reason why tomatoes taste better and get widely used in Italy

The mystery of the delicious sauces and mouth-watering pizzas of Italy might not solely lie within the preparation process but is rooted in the quality of tomatoes used. Visit any market in Naples or Sicily, and it won’t take long to realize that tomatoes are considered valuable. This is because of their natural taste, balance of acidity and flavour. Interestingly enough, however, tomatoes did not originate in Italy but came from the Americas during the 16th century. At one point, they were even considered to be poisonous. Now, however, the usage of tomatoes in Italian cooking is popularized worldwide.
Geography has played a key role in the use of tomatoes in Italian cuisine. Tomatoes have an ideal place to be grown in southern Italy (Campania and Sicily). The warm weather, combined with mineral-rich soils and coastal weather conditions, contributed to the great taste and sweetness of these tomatoes.
Initially, the Italians were hesitant about eating the tomato. Being from the nightshade group of vegetables, Europeans considered them to be poisonous for consumption. Tomatoes remained only ornamental plants until the late 17th century, after which Italian chefs began to experiment with making tomato sauces. The first dishes consisted of tomatoes mixed with bread and pasta.
Another hidden factor that contributed to the success of tomatoes is practicality. The Italians found methods to keep tomatoes for longer periods by drying them in the sun, preserving them in bottles, and processing them into passata and tinned tomatoes.
Over the years, the use of tomatoes in Italian cuisine took on additional meaning, representing not only a source of nourishment but also the essence of southern pride, family dining, and the Mediterranean way of life.
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