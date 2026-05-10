Insect Protein: From local and street styles to gaining a global spotlight

When we talk of insect protein, undeniably the species is one which evokes fear and phobia. Thus to be able to eat it needs enough convincing.

According to a journal paper titled, Insect proteins – Production technologies, bio-functional, and food applications: A perspective, “With an increasing incidence of protein malnutrition and the burden on staple grains to meet nutritional needs, non-conventional protein sources have gained market share as beneficial alternatives to expensive, overexploited, and ecologically damaging conventional sources. Among the non-conventional protein sources, insects are a unique and effective source of protein that helps ensure global food security”.

In fact, as per nutritional value, some insects have double the amount of protein than what is available in every 100 gms of meat. Crickets, wasps, ants, locusts, bees, and grasshoppers have almost 13 to 61% protein, making it some of the most popular insects. Moreover, several African tribes have actually survived for decades on these insects and their nutrition. Apart from protein, they are also rich in amino acids. However, to make it accessible to the mass, the food industry still has a long road to take. According to the above-mentioned journal, “Insect protein production & utilization encounters significant challenges such as poor production technologies, low consumer acceptance due to psychological rather than rational reasons, and absence of clear legislation for regulating insects as food.”