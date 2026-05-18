Elsie Hewitt is solo parenting her newborn, confirms split with Pete Davidson

Elsie Hewitt has seemingly confirmed her split from comedian Pete Davidson after opening up about the challenges of solo parenting.
The model and actress, 30, has taken to TikTok to address the recent paparazzi pictures of her walking with her baby in a stroller in New York. Addressing critics over her slovenly look, Elsie has said she has been exhausted. “That's not what I'm thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of,” she told followers. “And I also have to work and make money. I'm doing it on my own, which is hard.”
She has even revealed in one of her deleted comments that she had been managing the expenses on her own. The couple announced their relationship in March 2025 and became parents to their daughter named Scottie Rose in December. The five-month-old baby girl has been named after Pete’s father who passed away in the September 11 terrorist attacks.
News of their separation became public last week, with sources citing Pete's busy career and travels as reasons for the dispute because Elsie needed help at home. After uploading a video recently, Elsie uploaded an Instagram post searching for a nanny and assistant.
But according to sources close to Pete, her claims of no help and support from him are not true. Sources said that he has always been present and financially supporting her. Pete has reportedly covered all of the costs of Scottie, which includes housing, health care, and medical bills. In addition, the people around Pete claim that Elsie's remarks were bizarre, troubling, and even objectively false since Pete only wishes for her to succeed for the well-being of their daughter.