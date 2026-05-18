Elsie Hewitt is solo parenting her newborn, confirms split with Pete Davidson

Elsie Hewitt has seemingly confirmed her split from comedian Pete Davidson after opening up about the challenges of solo parenting.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson split as his camp hits back over financial support

The model and actress, 30, has taken to TikTok to address the recent paparazzi pictures of her walking with her baby in a stroller in New York. Addressing critics over her slovenly look, Elsie has said she has been exhausted. “That's not what I'm thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of,” she told followers. “And I also have to work and make money. I'm doing it on my own, which is hard.”