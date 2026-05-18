‘I still want to be your wife,’ says Russell Andrews’ fiancée and caregiver, Erica Tanzel

Russell stated that his first onset of symptoms occurred very gradually when there were many disruptions in his life, such as during the COVID-19 slow down at work and the 2023 actors strike. At first, he thought he may have had a stroke or pinched nerves. Symptoms included twitching of muscles, dropping his cups and glasses, and experiencing sensations going up and down his arm.

Erica Tazel realized that there were some early signs in the way Russell Andrews moved and acted. She remembered that he started taking more time to do basic chores such as cleaning the pool, as well as his walking had become different somehow.

Recalling the diagnosis, Erica also said, “I was uncharacteristically calm and in a way, it was an answer to a lot of questions that we had.” She also added,”[There] was not a sigh of relief, but some understanding of what was happening. And I looked at him across the room and I said, ‘At least now we know what it is, and I still want to be your wife.' ”

ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) is an incurable disease that causes death. This disease attacks the nerve cells located in the brain and spine and causes weakening of muscles, difficulty speaking, and eventually, paralysis. People diagnosed with ALS live for 3-5 years, but some have lived even longer than that.