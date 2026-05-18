Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi seen on a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in Los Angeles

As for Kylie and Timothée, the pair have quietly been together for roughly three years now. Dating rumours first exploded in early 2023 after Kylie’s Range Rover was spotted at Timothée’s Beverly Hills home, triggering a paparazzi gold rush. Since then, the couple have mastered the art of strategic visibility with enough courtside appearances, award-show moments and concert PDA to confirm the romance, but never enough to fully demystify it.

Now, with Kendall and Jacob potentially entering the chat, Hollywood may officially have its newest beautiful-people quad. The only thing missing is a black-and-white paparazzi photo and a source saying, “They’re just having fun for now.” Which is usually code for: this story is only getting started.