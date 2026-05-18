Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi seen on a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles dating circuit may have just produced its newest genetically blessed couple swap. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted on what insiders are calling a cozy double date alongside longtime pair Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in Los Angeles.
According to reports circulating through the entertainment grapevine, four of them were seen dining at an upscale LA hotspot before leaving together, with eyewitnesses describing Kendall and Jacob as “comfortable” and “clearly familiar.”
The Kendall-Jacob speculation did not appear out of thin air. Rumours first started bubbling earlier this spring after fans noticed the two attending overlapping events during Coachella weekend. Then came whispers of private hangouts, mutual friend circles, and a reported Hawaii getaway that sent gossip accounts into overdrive. Neither of them have publicly commented on the rumours.
Insiders are already crediting Kylie as the alleged cupid behind the pairing. Multiple reports claim Kylie and Kendall’s inner circle overlaps heavily with Jacob’s social scene, thanks in part to Kylie’s relationship with Timothée. The theory goes that the actor-and-supermodel setup happened organically through group dinners and low-key hangouts orchestrated by Kylie herself.
As for Kylie and Timothée, the pair have quietly been together for roughly three years now. Dating rumours first exploded in early 2023 after Kylie’s Range Rover was spotted at Timothée’s Beverly Hills home, triggering a paparazzi gold rush. Since then, the couple have mastered the art of strategic visibility with enough courtside appearances, award-show moments and concert PDA to confirm the romance, but never enough to fully demystify it.
Now, with Kendall and Jacob potentially entering the chat, Hollywood may officially have its newest beautiful-people quad. The only thing missing is a black-and-white paparazzi photo and a source saying, “They’re just having fun for now.” Which is usually code for: this story is only getting started.