RJ Mahvash opens up on rumoured relationship Yuzvendra Chahal for the first time

There have been numerous rumours about the relationship developing between digital influencer RJ Mahvash and Indian cricket player Yuzvendra Chahal over the last few months. The speculation grew when both unfollowed each other on their social media accounts in the month of January, leading people to think that there must have been a silent breakup between them. Speaking on a podcast recently, Mahvash debunked all the rumours around their relationship.

RJ Mahvash clears the air on dating rumours and social media fallout with Yuzvendra Chahal

In response to the question regarding the unfollow on social media, Mahvash brushed off the issue as a petty conflict. According to her, people tend to create drama over minor issues while it is a common occurrence for friends to have a fight, unfollow each other, and then move forward. Stating that real friends do not harbor grudges, she further clarified that she wishes the best for Yuzvendra.