RJ Mahvash opens up on rumoured relationship Yuzvendra Chahal for the first time

There have been numerous rumours about the relationship developing between digital influencer RJ Mahvash and Indian cricket player Yuzvendra Chahal over the last few months. The speculation grew when both unfollowed each other on their social media accounts in the month of January, leading people to think that there must have been a silent breakup between them. Speaking on a podcast recently, Mahvash debunked all the rumours around their relationship.
In response to the question regarding the unfollow on social media, Mahvash brushed off the issue as a petty conflict. According to her, people tend to create drama over minor issues while it is a common occurrence for friends to have a fight, unfollow each other, and then move forward. Stating that real friends do not harbor grudges, she further clarified that she wishes the best for Yuzvendra.
Dealing with the question of whether their bond ever involved romance, Mahvash strongly rejected the gossip. However, Mahvash always been just a great friend for Yuzvendra. As per Mahvash, she has become a very important support system for him amid his well-publicised divorce from his choreographer wife, Dhanashree Verma.
“At that time, he needed a good friend. So we all were just focusing on him to get done with his IPL season,” Mahvash shared.
Furthermore, the content creator, who had recently started acting in the series Pyar Paisa Profit, stated that she would keep meeting the cricketer like before and she would support him with her fearless nature. The other intention that Mahvash had for the coming days was the desire to explore new career options including joining Samay Raina’s comedy talent show India’s Got Latent in its next season.