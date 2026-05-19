Angelina Jolie's daughter, Zahara, drops 'Pitt' surname at college graduation ceremony

She said, “Our love for each other is a found one. I was adopted at 6 months old and given some of the most special and loving people as my siblings, with a mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind and always striving for growth as people.”

Zahara continued saying, “These values may sound simple, but in a world where kindness is overlooked and helping others comes at a cost, I am grateful to have had a role model to show me what it looks like to be a decent human being.” Zahara also described Angelina as, “the most selfless, loving and understanding woman who I get to call my mom.”

Angelina Jolie talked about this in July of 2020 and said that Zahara has taught her so much. In describing Zahara, she referred to her as an ‘extraordinary African woman,’ and added how close she was to her motherland and continent. Apart from Zahara the Brangelina pair also became parents to twins Vivienne and Knox, daughter Shiloh, and sons Pax and Maddox.