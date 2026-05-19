Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding priest reveals ritual details of their nuptials

He further talked about former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, who danced throughout the baraat and even carried the groom on their shoulders.

Shedding light on the intense security and the high-profile guest list, Ankit shared, “The security inside the Leela Palace was absolutely insane—it was an absolute fortress. They were so fiercely protective of the privacy and sanctity of the rituals that absolutely no unauthorised photos or videos were allowed. In fact, things were so strict that even Priyanka Chopra’s mom was asked to delete photos she had taken on her phone! But beyond the tight security, the boat arrivals and the global media frenzy, what truly blew me away was the deep respect everyone showed.

“Seeing powerful political leaders like Arvind Kejriwal ji and Bhagwant Mann ji stand spellbound for eighty minutes, genuinely trying to understand the science and soul behind every single vow, made it unforgettable,” he went on to add.