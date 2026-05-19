Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer marries for the fourth time at 61, at a desert wedding in Arizona

The two made it official that they were together in October 2024 following much speculation about their relationship. The couple’s wedding held in Arizona was another personal achievement in the process whereby their relationship began by sharing interest to each other but eventually grew into something personal.

Cat Jarman wore a light blue off-the-shoulder dress that had cut-outs in the waist. Due to the cut-out style of the dress, she looked very casual and relaxed for the free-spirited casualness of the desert ceremony. Charles Spencer wore black dress trousers and a blue open-collar dress shirt.

Princess Diana’s brother has four wives in all. The former wives of Prince Diana’s brother include Victoria Lockwood, Caroline Freud, and Karen Spencer. The marriage between Prince Diana’s brother and his wife Karen Spencer, who he married in 2011 at Althorp House, came to an end in 2025 when they divorced. He is a father to seven children, including Charlotte Diana from his marriage with Karen Spencer. Cat Jarman herself has two sons born to her by Tom Jarman.