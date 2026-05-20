Inside Salman Khan’s heated clash with paparazzi over hospital intrusion

In a sequence of posts, Salman went on to attack the media for seeking to make money from his own sufferings and loss. He raised concerns as to whether it was more important to promote a film than a person’s life, adding that he has always been supportive of the media and helped them make a living. The actor made it clear that one must stop using emotional family scenarios for creating content, and warned the paparazzi that although he has turned 60, he hasn’t forgotten how to fight.

This dramatic encounter comes after a phase of highly active social media posts by Salman, where he had to explain his mysterious post on feeling lonely that concerned his millions of fans. In the field of work, Salman has been working on the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, an action film that has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Chitrangda Singh. It is noteworthy that the movie has undergone several changes from the earlier Battle of Galwan but is still eagerly awaited by fans despite no official release date yet.