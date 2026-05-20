Jack Ryan meets Jaskirat Rangi: John Krasinski is the latest fan of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh’s huge hit spy thriller Dhurandhar has taken the entire world by storm, and now comes the latest fan in the form of Hollywood actor John Krasinski. Speaking in an interview, the star of the hit movie Jack Ryan: Ghost War revealed his immense appreciation for Indian movies and his desire to watch the blockbuster action thriller by Aditya Dhar.
Asked about the spy movie, John confessed that he had not seen the movie yet but was very much looking forward to seeing what he could learn creatively from it. “As far as Indian films at large, some of the most cutting-edge movie making that we have,” John commented. John further mentioned that his fellow directors are always impressed by the visionary movies that come out of the country. Wanting to see Ranveer’s intense performance as the spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, John said, “I love watching anything. It's always inspiring to see what everybody else is doing.”
The actor is showered with such high praise owing to the exciting similarities being drawn between his iconic character of Jack Ryan and the spy character played by Ranveer. At present, both actors are busy with their respective espionage ventures. Both Dhurandhar and its sequel have broken all box office records, with the latest installment earning more than ₹1,790 crore across the world. The Indian franchise stars an ensemble cast of Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun.
On the other hand, John has just come back into action as Jack Ryan: Ghost War was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 20. In addition to starring in the movie, John has also worked as the lead producer and writer of Jack Ryan: Ghost War. According to him, writing screenplays alone is similar to espionage work, as John says that he imagines an entire movie in his mind every day before penning the final draft.