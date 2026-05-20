Jack Ryan meets Jaskirat Rangi: John Krasinski is the latest fan of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

On the other hand, John has just come back into action as Jack Ryan: Ghost War was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 20. In addition to starring in the movie, John has also worked as the lead producer and writer of Jack Ryan: Ghost War. According to him, writing screenplays alone is similar to espionage work, as John says that he imagines an entire movie in his mind every day before penning the final draft.

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