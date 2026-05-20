Billy Joel disapproves unauthorised biopic Billy & Me

American musician Billy Joel has spoken up against an unauthorised biopic on him. Billy & Me is a biopic written by Adam Ripp from the point of view of the musician's first manager, Irwin Mazur. The movie is expected to trace the beginning of Billy's career, before the fame.
The biopic on Billy Joel's life, Billy & Me, is already in the works and is being directed by John Ottman. However, the singer-pianist himself is not on board and has made his objections known.
In a statement to Variety, Billy Joel's representative has said, "Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel's life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project".
The statement continued, "Billy Joel has not authorised or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided."
John, who is helming the controversial biopic, was also the lead editor on Michael, a biopic on Michael Jackson's life currently ruling the box office. However, his journey with the Billy Joel biopic will be tough, given that the main man has not approved of the project.
Jon Small, who used to be the drummer in Billy's band, Hassles, before he became famous, is also involved with the biopic. The two were bosom friends but when Billy had an affair with Jon's wife, Elizabeth, the friendship ended, quite naturally.
Billy went on to marry Elizabeth in 1973 and the couple divorced in 1982. Following the divorce, Billy Joel reconciled with Jon and they went on to work together with Jon becoming the director of the musician's music videos.
In Billy & Me, Jon Small is reportedly the co-executive producer, consultant as well as the second unit director. He came out in support of the movie and said, "This is the most honest, heartfelt, and authentic portrayal of Billy's early life and rise to becoming one of the greatest musical voices of our time".
He continued that the script has perfectly captured Billy Joel's journey, struggles, friendship and music in the early years, before his breakout album, Piano Man came out in 1973.
The biopic will move ahead despite the disapproval of Billy Joel himself. While the cast has not been finalised yet, the movie is expected to begin production in autumn.