Billy Joel disapproves unauthorised biopic Billy & Me

In a statement to Variety, Billy Joel's representative has said, "Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel's life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project".

The statement continued, "Billy Joel has not authorised or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided."

John, who is helming the controversial biopic, was also the lead editor on Michael, a biopic on Michael Jackson's life currently ruling the box office. However, his journey with the Billy Joel biopic will be tough, given that the main man has not approved of the project.

Billy Joel and Jon Small

Jon Small, who used to be the drummer in Billy's band, Hassles, before he became famous, is also involved with the biopic. The two were bosom friends but when Billy had an affair with Jon's wife, Elizabeth, the friendship ended, quite naturally.