Meryl Streep and Martin Short spotted in London on a quiet date night

A fan said that the two portrayed “what love in its simplest form looks like,” saying further that aging together and living simple lives is the “the ultimate goal.” Another fan commented, "Longing for love like this." Some people also trolled the user for clicking the picture without their concern. One person said, “Why take a photo of her without her knowledge? That's really creepy to do that. Would you like to be photographed without knowing it??”

The rumour about the romantic affair between Meryl Streep and Martin Short began when the actors began starring in the popular TV show called Only Murders in the Building. It should be noted that Martin Short became part of the cast in the show from its first episode while Meryl Streep was only added later as a supporting actor.

Even though they have appeared in public together on more than one occasion, the two have kept their private lives under wraps. Currently, both actors are leading prosperous careers. Recently on May 12, 2026, Martin Short has released his documentary entitled Marty, Life Is Short. Lawrence Kasdan directed this documentary that talks about his 50-year long journey in the entertainment industry. Meryl Streep is enjoying the success of The Devil Wears Prada 2 after its release on May 1.