Why Meryl Streep fought to wear the tasselled Dries Van Noten jacket in The Devil Wears Prada 2?

“The tassel jacket needed the right scene, it couldn’t just show up,” Molly said, “The studio was afraid of that jacket, they tried to kill it.”

As per Molly, the suits from the studios were “buzzing” about the attire on the day of shooting and wished that it be changed. But when Molly talked to Meryl Streep explaining the matter, she was instantly rejected.

“We’ll see about that,” replied Meryl Streep before Rogers could even finish. Due to her endorsement, the jacket managed to stay in the film and eventually become a fan favourite outfit.

Molly Rogers also gave an explanation of the visual significance of the image. “Miranda is up against a lot of suits. It’s art vs. commerce,” she said. Tasselled coat was a way for the designer to differentiate herself from the corporate types who surrounded her.