Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her appearance in an Amit Aggarwal midnight blue gown

Finally, the day has come when the ‘Queen of Cannes’ Aishwarya Rai has made her appearance at the red carpet. She was earlier spotted with her daughter Aaradhya, at the Mumbai airport; and now her looks are slowly taking over social media.
At Cannes 2026, Aishwarya is seen in a midnight blue structured gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. She has been styled by Mohit Rai. The gown has a fitted bodice with a plunging neckline, floral detailing around the shoulder and a fishtail bottom. She also has a long scarf wrapped around her hands which extend as the trail.
Amit Aggarwal designed Luminara for her, which spotlights the idea of light in motion. The aesthetics of this piece is best understood when seen in light, because light is not just illuminating the silhouette but also stands for energy, movement and force. These are translated throughout the bodice through structural construction and engineered craftsmanship. At the heart of this design is Amit's crystal vein embroidery technique, which takes about 1500 + hours of sheer hard work. The piece is made with crystalline linear embellishments that have each been individually placed on the garment.
The silhouette not only highlights the concept of light but also draws from biomimicry. The shoulders have wing-like structures emerging from each side which helps in shaping the gown and giving the body a structured contour. Amit mentions, “
Aishwarya has always approached Cannes with a strong sense of individuality and evolution. With Luminara, I wanted to create something that felt less like a garment and more like an energy field around her. The piece explores the idea of light as strength, movement, and transformation; while honouring the extraordinary radiance she has carried through decades on the global stage”.
Of course, she has let her hair down in waves with minimal make-up. Interestingly, as per the photographs and videos emerging on the internet, Aishwarya is seen sporting a muted pinkish lipstick, certainly a detour from her usual bright red ones. She also has a matching blue neckpiece and finger rings which complete her look. As always, Aish lets the look speak for itself.
However, the netizens are bound to start a comparison sooner or later with Alia Bhatt’s Tamara Ralph coral gown, which became famous as the ‘dupatta’ gown during the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival. This is because both gowns have similar hand scarves/dupattas which add to the look and form a trail.
Social media is filled with comments of appreciation for the ‘Queen of Cannes’ or ‘The Mother of Cannes’ and one cannot wait to see more looks slayed by Aishwarya during her 2026 Cannes visit.