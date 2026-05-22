Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her appearance in an Amit Aggarwal midnight blue gown

Finally, the day has come when the ‘Queen of Cannes’ Aishwarya Rai has made her appearance at the red carpet. She was earlier spotted with her daughter Aaradhya, at the Mumbai airport; and now her looks are slowly taking over social media.

All about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look from the Cannes 2026

At Cannes 2026, Aishwarya is seen in a midnight blue structured gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. She has been styled by Mohit Rai. The gown has a fitted bodice with a plunging neckline, floral detailing around the shoulder and a fishtail bottom. She also has a long scarf wrapped around her hands which extend as the trail.