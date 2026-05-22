'I could never harm a child': Viral 1995 awkward interview of Michael Jackson and Priscilla Presley resurfaces

As the biopic of the King of Pop Michael Jackson, Michael, dominates the box office, conversations around the late music icon have once again taken over social media. Amidst these, one particularly awkward interview featuring Michael and his first wife Priscilla Presley in 1995 has gone viral, leaving viewers intrigued by the awkward chemistry and intense round of questions that’s caught on camera.
The interview started off on a light note with the two being questioned on their relationship. What’s interesting to note is that this was the first major interview after MJ was accused of child molestation in 1993. Since there were no hard proofs at the time, it was all a speculation.
Starting off light, Priscilla was asked what she loved about MJ and somehow she was caught off-guard. However she replied sweetly saying, “Um, what do I love the most about him? Everything. He’s amazing. I really admire him. I respect him, I’m in love with him”. Targeting to answer some twisted speculations she also added, “and we don’t sleep in separate bedrooms, thank you very much.”
Despite both of their claims of being insanely in love with each other, the tension and awkwardness between the two was quite visible on screen. Priscilla answered how she would never ask any question on the allegations of child abuse to MJ, then rearranging her statement she quickly said how MJ would blurt everything out.
As the interviewer pressed on with tougher questions, the mood grew even more uncomfortable. Michael remained fixed on camera with an intense, almost unblinking stare before calmly responding: “I could never harm a child, or anyone. It’s not in my heart. It’s not who I am. I am not even interested in that.”
So, was it a payout? That question lingered amidst fans, as the charges were soon dropped. When pressed on the subject, he responded with a more guarded tone, saying, “I asked my lawyer, can you guarantee my innocence, and he said there’s no such thing with a jury or judge.”
Again another hard-hit question suggested whether being in a relationship with Michael, Priscilla was only after his money, especially as she was reportedly still in touch with her ex. Her reply, “I’m sorry it’s just crap! It’s the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard”.
When asked whether she would ever feel uneasy leaving her children around Michael, her response turned more defensive. She insisted that while she might have doubts with others, she trusted him completely, saying simply, “I know Michael.”
Over the years, MJ’s reputation was tarnished with speculative questions like these. But his close ones have always made sure the truth comes out proving his innocence. Still, it does leave a lingering question: do we ever really know what goes on behind the camera? Moments like the revelations surrounding the Epstein files certainly came as a shock, didn’t they?