'I could never harm a child': Viral 1995 awkward interview of Michael Jackson and Priscilla Presley resurfaces

As the biopic of the King of Pop Michael Jackson, Michael, dominates the box office, conversations around the late music icon have once again taken over social media. Amidst these, one particularly awkward interview featuring Michael and his first wife Priscilla Presley in 1995 has gone viral, leaving viewers intrigued by the awkward chemistry and intense round of questions that’s caught on camera.

Michael Jackson’s uneasy 1995 interview with Priscilla Presley goes viral amid his biopic's success

The interview started off on a light note with the two being questioned on their relationship. What’s interesting to note is that this was the first major interview after MJ was accused of child molestation in 1993. Since there were no hard proofs at the time, it was all a speculation.

Starting off light, Priscilla was asked what she loved about MJ and somehow she was caught off-guard. However she replied sweetly saying, “Um, what do I love the most about him? Everything. He’s amazing. I really admire him. I respect him, I’m in love with him”. Targeting to answer some twisted speculations she also added, “and we don’t sleep in separate bedrooms, thank you very much.”

Despite both of their claims of being insanely in love with each other, the tension and awkwardness between the two was quite visible on screen. Priscilla answered how she would never ask any question on the allegations of child abuse to MJ, then rearranging her statement she quickly said how MJ would blurt everything out.