Celebs

Strict prenups, separate homes and family lockouts: Inside Taylor and Travis’ ultra-secret wedding plans

In order to guarantee total secrecy, Taylor is said to be calling the guests personally and giving each of them a little bit of information differently
Why Travis’ father Ed is being kept away from all Taylor-Travis wedding details
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Updated on
2 min read

The upcoming summer wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is said to be shrouded in complete secrecy, as the couple has taken drastic steps to guarantee that nothing will get leaked about their special day. Regardless of the precautions that have been made by the duo, rumors still keep surfacing about their wedding, as many predict it might happen in the summer month of June or July in either Rhode Island or New York.

Why Travis’ father Ed is being kept away from all Taylor-Travis wedding details

In order to guarantee total secrecy, Taylor is said to be calling the guests personally and giving each of them a little bit of information differently. Unfortunately, this plan seems to have caused a feud inside the family, since Taylor’s fiancé's father Ed was excluded from all the information about the upcoming wedding, having previously spilled all the secrets of their relationship. Even Travis’ brother Jason said that there are no actual plans for him yet.

Why Travis’ father Ed is being kept away from all Taylor-Travis wedding details
Taylor Swift with Travis’ father Ed Kelce

The privacy policies apply to even their monetary concerns. According to legal experts, there should be an extremely detailed pre-nup because of Taylor’s net worth of around two billion dollars compared to Travis’ 50-90 million. The prenuptial would definitely be designed to keep their assets apart while working together in business deals. According to experts, it might be extremely secretive in nature but Taylor is definitely going to include a clause that allows her to write songs about her relationship.

Strict prenups, separate homes and family lockouts: Inside Taylor and Travis’ ultra-secret wedding plans
Taylor Swift in a recent outing

It seems like despite owning 11 homes, the couple resides separately. Fans wonder if they are managing the perfect privacy or are the paparazzi causing them trouble.

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Why Travis’ father Ed is being kept away from all Taylor-Travis wedding details
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Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce