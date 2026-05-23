Farah Khan is a proud mom as she shares pics of her children graduating

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently turned emotional as she celebrated a huge milestone in her three children’s lives.

Farah Khan says, ‘out of everything she has produced, she’s proudest of producing her triplets’

Sharing glimpses from the graduation ceremony of her triplets, Farah penned a heartfelt note saying that out of everything she has ever ‘produced,’ she is proudest of ‘producing her children.’

Taking to her social media account, Farah shared pictures and videos from the graduation ceremony where her children could be seen dressed in royal blue graduation robes while proudly holding their certificates.

In one of the pictures shared by Farah on her social media account, she is seen posing with all three of her children with a wide smile on her face. Another picture featured badminton ace PV Sindhu posing with two of the graduate children during the ceremony.

Alongside the post, Farah wrote, “Don’t know which is tougher.. raising your kids or letting them go!? They can fly as high as they dream .. there ll always b a nest waiting for them #graduation #bittersweet p.s- its impossible to find all 3 kids n a husband whn taking pics.”

She also shared another emotional note on her Instagram story that read, “Of all that iv produced.. proudest of these,” with three red heart emoticons.