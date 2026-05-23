Ramayana Part One set for an early October release

The much-awaited cinematic blockbuster Ramayana: Part One is allegedly reconsidering its theatre release strategy. Though the film was expected to debut during Diwali, the film will apparently get released a week earlier than scheduled, that is, October 30, 2026.
According to sources in the industry, the new plan for releasing Ramayana a week earlier than planned is considered a very shrewd move made by the film’s producer Namit Malhotra. Avoiding the fierce competition that is expected to take place in that week, Namit expects the movie to create its impact within a week, after which word-of-mouth about the movie spreads rapidly. As a result, there would be maximum movie sales during the second week once the festive season begins.
The film is produced by Namit under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. The film features a stellar ensemble of actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. While the former two play major characters, the latter brings a lot of appeal to the story with his presence. The pressure on Namit is obviously huge as he has spent a staggering amount of Rs 4,000 crore on the project.
At the moment, the release date will be announced after the completion of talks regarding a lucrative deal on distribution rights. Sources indicate that there is ongoing discussion about a jaw-dropping Rs 450 crore offer for this project by theatrical distributors. Based on the initial information available, Ramayana: Part One will certainly have an easy time entertaining movie lovers until its second part, Ramayana: Part Two, hits the screens exactly one year after Diwali 2027.