Ramayana Part One set for an early October release

The film is produced by Namit under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. The film features a stellar ensemble of actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. While the former two play major characters, the latter brings a lot of appeal to the story with his presence. The pressure on Namit is obviously huge as he has spent a staggering amount of Rs 4,000 crore on the project.

At the moment, the release date will be announced after the completion of talks regarding a lucrative deal on distribution rights. Sources indicate that there is ongoing discussion about a jaw-dropping Rs 450 crore offer for this project by theatrical distributors. Based on the initial information available, Ramayana: Part One will certainly have an easy time entertaining movie lovers until its second part, Ramayana: Part Two, hits the screens exactly one year after Diwali 2027.