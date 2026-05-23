Here's how Kyle Busch won $8.5 million months before his death

American race car driver Kyle Busch passed away on May 21, 2026 suddenly. Besides racing and chasing records, he had been struggling financially but the days of worries seemed over after he won $8.5 million. His unfortunate death at 41 just months days later robbed his family off the happiness.
Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch had been embroiled in an $8.5 million lawsuit with Pacific Life Insurance Company. The couple alleged that they had been misled into buying life insurance policies. While they were told these policies were safe, they ended up losing more than $8.5 million.
In February, 2026, it was revealed that both sides had reached an out-of-court settlement, with the couple winning the amount they had claimed. While the terms were not disclosed, Pacific Life said, "Both sides worked constructively to achieve a confidential result that is mutually acceptable and avoids further legal proceedings".
The lawsuit was filed by Kyle and Samantha Busch in October while the racer was dealing with a severe illness and had to frequent to the hospital. For the indexed universal life insurance policies, the couple claimed to have paid over $10.4 million premium.
The couple alleged that while the agents dubbed the policies to be safe retirement plans that are tax free, it turned out to be different. They were not made aware of the risks and long-term requirements, which cost them a lot of money.
The insurance company had filed for dismissal in January but eventually agreed to settle before the case reached trial.
Despite the long-drawn legal fight, Kyle lost his fight with love and passed away on Thursday. He spent his last few days doing what he did best: winning races. He won the Ecosave 200 at Dover Motor Speedway just the week prior to his death.
In a heartbreaking irony, when talking about success and winning, Kyle had said after the victory, "Because you never know when the last one is, you know?".
Kyle Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha, his children, Brexton Locke Busch, Lennix Key Busch, parents and brother.
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