Here's how Kyle Busch won $8.5 million months before his death

In February, 2026, it was revealed that both sides had reached an out-of-court settlement, with the couple winning the amount they had claimed. While the terms were not disclosed, Pacific Life said, "Both sides worked constructively to achieve a confidential result that is mutually acceptable and avoids further legal proceedings".

The legal fight

The lawsuit was filed by Kyle and Samantha Busch in October while the racer was dealing with a severe illness and had to frequent to the hospital. For the indexed universal life insurance policies, the couple claimed to have paid over $10.4 million premium.

The couple alleged that while the agents dubbed the policies to be safe retirement plans that are tax free, it turned out to be different. They were not made aware of the risks and long-term requirements, which cost them a lot of money.