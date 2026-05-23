Kantara fame Rukmini Vasanth to take legal action against those involved in creating her AI-generated fake images

Earlier, many celebrities in Bollywood have raised concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence and digitally manipulated content on social media.

Talking about Rukmini Vasanth, the actress has been a part of the South Indian film industry for a few years now, and rose to fame Pan India with her blockbuster movie Kantara.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with a news agency, Rukmini had opened up about her future ambitions while reflecting on her journey so far.

The actress had stated she would like to take on projects in Bollywood if the right opportunity comes her way. She added that she would love to collaborate with top banners and even mentioned that she would be happy to work with Dharma Productions if ever approached.

She also shared her broader outlook towards Hindi cinema in her own words, “Absolutely. Dharma films have been cornerstones of what we think of as classic cinema. If I get the opportunity, absolutely, I would never say never.”