Tejasswi Prakash reveals her mother encouraged her to live with Karan Kundra before marriage

Tejasswi Prakash has openly admitted that her mother encouraged her to move in with boyfriend Karan Kundra prior to marriage. This immediately attracted attention on the internet.

Tejasswi Prakash opens up about mom’s advice before marriage

Speaking on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s podcast recently, the actress revealed that her mother actually wanted her and Karan to live together before getting married. Tejasswi said her mom felt the two should understand each other properly before taking a lifelong decision.

“She insisted, live together first,” Tejasswi shared during the conversation, adding that a lot of people still don’t support the idea of live-in relationships.

The comment instantly caught attention because celebrity couples usually get asked one thing over and over again — “When’s the wedding?” — but in Tejasswi’s case, her family apparently wanted the couple to slow down instead.