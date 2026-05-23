Tejasswi Prakash reveals her mother encouraged her to live with Karan Kundra before marriage

Tejasswi Prakash has openly admitted that her mother encouraged her to move in with boyfriend Karan Kundra prior to marriage. This immediately attracted attention on the internet.
Speaking on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s podcast recently, the actress revealed that her mother actually wanted her and Karan to live together before getting married. Tejasswi said her mom felt the two should understand each other properly before taking a lifelong decision.
“She insisted, live together first,” Tejasswi shared during the conversation, adding that a lot of people still don’t support the idea of live-in relationships.
The comment instantly caught attention because celebrity couples usually get asked one thing over and over again — “When’s the wedding?” — but in Tejasswi’s case, her family apparently wanted the couple to slow down instead.
Tejasswi and Karan met during Bigg Boss 15 in 2021 and became one of the biggest talking points of the season. While many reality-show romances tend to disappear once filming ends, theirs didn’t. The two continued dating outside the house and have now been together for nearly four years.
Fans of the couple — who proudly call themselves “TejRan” supporters — have been waiting for wedding news for ages. The rumours only grew stronger recently after Karan proposed to Tejasswi during an appearance on the reality show Desi Vibes. Neither of them, however, has officially spoken about marriage timelines yet.
Karan Kundrra was in a high-profile relationship with actress and VJ Anusha Dandekar. They dated for several years before breaking up in 2020. Karan declined to publicly discuss the specifics of their breakup, but Anusha's cryptic posts on the internet suggesting emotional betrayal and infidelity made their split highly visible.
For now, the couple seems happy exactly where they are — with wedding speculation continuing every few months like clockwork. But Tejasswi’s latest revelation has definitely sparked conversation online, mainly because it’s still rare to hear an Indian parent openly recommend a live-in relationship before marriage.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.