Tom Hardy may not return for MobLand Season 3: Here's why

A wave of reports claim Tom Hardy has effectively been pushed out of Paramount+ crime juggernaut MobLand ahead of a potential third season.

Tom Hardy’s history of intense on-set reputations returns to spotlight

According to multiple entertainment outlets, Hardy’s exit followed escalating behind-the-scenes friction during production on Season 2, with insiders alleging clashes over punctuality, scripts, creative control, and what some described as increasingly difficult on-set behaviour. One of the people reportedly fed up with the chaos was none other than Oscar winner Helen Mirren.

Sources claimed Mirren became frustrated with Hardy’s alleged lateness, habit of rewriting dialogue, and tendency to hand out unsolicited script notes. One report even alleged the actor was spotted playing games on his phone when he was supposed to be elsewhere.