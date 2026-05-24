Tom Hardy may not return for MobLand Season 3: Here's why

A wave of reports claim Tom Hardy has effectively been pushed out of Paramount+ crime juggernaut MobLand ahead of a potential third season.
According to multiple entertainment outlets, Hardy’s exit followed escalating behind-the-scenes friction during production on Season 2, with insiders alleging clashes over punctuality, scripts, creative control, and what some described as increasingly difficult on-set behaviour. One of the people reportedly fed up with the chaos was none other than Oscar winner Helen Mirren.
Sources claimed Mirren became frustrated with Hardy’s alleged lateness, habit of rewriting dialogue, and tendency to hand out unsolicited script notes. One report even alleged the actor was spotted playing games on his phone when he was supposed to be elsewhere.
The bigger issue, however, appears to have been Hardy’s relationship with the show’s creative leadership. Reports claim tensions grew between Hardy and executive producer/screenwriter Jez Butterworth, with insiders alleging Butterworth nearly walked away from the series altogether. That reportedly forced Paramount executives to make a choice.
The series is a glossy, ultra-violent British gangster drama created by Ronan Bennett and executive produced by Guy Ritchie. Hardy stars as Harry Da Souza, a fixer caught in the middle of a brutal gang war involving the Harrigan crime family, led by Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. The ensemble cast also includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver and Jasmine Jobson.
Hardy was widely considered the breakout force of the show. Critics praised his performance as the gruff, hyper-competent fixer holding the entire criminal circus together. The series became one of Paramount+’s biggest launches. But MobLand also evolved into a more ensemble-driven drama, and several reports suggest Hardy allegedly became unhappy that the spotlight was increasingly shared among the cast — particularly Mirren and Brosnan.
If the allegations are true, the situation adds another chapter to Hardy’s long-running reputation for intense on-set behaviour. His famously turbulent working relationship with Charlize Theron during Mad Max: Fury Road has resurfaced repeatedly in recent coverage.
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