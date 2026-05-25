Bhumi Pednekar slams ‘mentality of youth’ over obscene viral video amid rising crimes against women

In times of great concern over the increasing number of crimes against women that have been reported from India, the actress, Bhumi Pednekar has decided to air her concerns about the matter on her social media pages. It is a sad fact that lately there have been many deaths due to dowries and two such victims have been Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar. In this grim situation, an online video went viral which was of some men making obscene gestures to a mural painting of a woman.

Bhumi Pednekar demands stricter laws as disturbing viral video of men harassing a mural sparks outrage

The video showed some men laughing and being rude to a mural painting on a poolside wall. Posting the same on her Instagram stories, Bhumi made a call to action for change in the system. “This is the mentality of our youth,” she wrote. “These are the same people who are going to sexually assault children and women. We are in a pandemic. Just words and showing shame isn't enough. Stricter laws, stricter laws, stricter laws.”

Bhumi is no stranger when it comes to taking a stand on important social matters. Another recent post by the actress had shown marginalised people of Jharkhand consuming water full of impurities.