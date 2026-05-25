Bhumi Pednekar slams ‘mentality of youth’ over obscene viral video amid rising crimes against women

In times of great concern over the increasing number of crimes against women that have been reported from India, the actress, Bhumi Pednekar has decided to air her concerns about the matter on her social media pages. It is a sad fact that lately there have been many deaths due to dowries and two such victims have been Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar. In this grim situation, an online video went viral which was of some men making obscene gestures to a mural painting of a woman.
The video showed some men laughing and being rude to a mural painting on a poolside wall. Posting the same on her Instagram stories, Bhumi made a call to action for change in the system. “This is the mentality of our youth,” she wrote. “These are the same people who are going to sexually assault children and women. We are in a pandemic. Just words and showing shame isn't enough. Stricter laws, stricter laws, stricter laws.”
Bhumi is no stranger when it comes to taking a stand on important social matters. Another recent post by the actress had shown marginalised people of Jharkhand consuming water full of impurities.
The actress’ fellow actor Kangana Ranaut too has expressed her despondency regarding the recent spate of disasters at home. In a social media post, Kangana has lambasted the practice of society accepting married daughters being left in the lurch. She advises girls to focus on earning money and building their careers than getting married.
Bhumi was last seen playing an intrepid policewoman in the thriller series, Daldal, as she traced a serial killer.