Rashmika Mandanna serves old-Hollywood glam in Prabal Gurung gown at Anime Awards 2026 in Tokyo

Rashmika Mandanna, an Indian actor, made heads turn at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026, which took place at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan, on May 23. This was her second time gracing the globally respected event with her presence. She walked the orange carpet before being called up to present one of the most sought-after awards of the night. In the company of actor Winston Duke, she presented the prestigious Best Animation of the Year award.
In all her glamorous glory, the newly married actress picked a design that was created by world-famous designer Prabal Gurung. The strapless dress accentuated her figure flawlessly, while the sequins added drama to the gown with their sparkling effect in black. To add colour and life to the monochromatic outfit, she picked beautiful floral designs to decorate the floor-sweeping gown.
Rashmika, styled by Priyanka Kapadia and Naheeda. accessorised her gown with stunning jewellry pieces. The actress teamed up a multi-coloured stone necklace designed by Sunita Shekhawat, along with some minimalistic rings. She completed her look in black stilettos. When it came to her grooming, the actress left her voluminous mane in soft waves with a side parting. She went for a natural-looking base with smoked eyes and a glossier nude lip.
In addition to her latest fashion statement, the actress’ public outing signifies that there has been a growing connection and pop culture link between India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, owing to the rise of anime. Speaking of Rashmika, her recent filmography includes films such as Chhaava, Sikandar and Thamma. Post her marriage to Vijay Deverakonda in Udaipur on February 26, the actress is gearing up for her next film Cocktail 2.