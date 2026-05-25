Rashmika Mandanna serves old-Hollywood glam in Prabal Gurung gown at Anime Awards 2026 in Tokyo

Rashmika Mandanna, an Indian actor, made heads turn at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026, which took place at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan, on May 23. This was her second time gracing the globally respected event with her presence. She walked the orange carpet before being called up to present one of the most sought-after awards of the night. In the company of actor Winston Duke, she presented the prestigious Best Animation of the Year award.

Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna joins Winston Duke on stage to present at the global Anime Awards in Japan

In all her glamorous glory, the newly married actress picked a design that was created by world-famous designer Prabal Gurung. The strapless dress accentuated her figure flawlessly, while the sequins added drama to the gown with their sparkling effect in black. To add colour and life to the monochromatic outfit, she picked beautiful floral designs to decorate the floor-sweeping gown.