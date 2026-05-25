Hunter Armstrong beats PED-using rivals at Enhanced Games with completely clean swim

Hunter Armstrong was born in Dover, Ohio, Armstrong emerged from a relatively modest swimming background. The 6-foot-6 swimmer attended Dover High School and later competed for both West Virginia University and Ohio State University, where he went onto become an elite sprint backstroker and freestyle relay weapon.

He qualified for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics in 2022. He won Olympic gold as part of the American men’s 4x100m medley relay team, helping the United States reclaim supremacy in one of swimming’s marquee events. He later added another Olympic gold in Paris as part of the 4x100m freestyle relay, along with a silver in the medley relay.

But Armstrong’s defining individual breakthrough came in 2022. At the US International Team Trials, he blasted to a world record in the 50m backstroke with a stunning 23.71 seconds and became one of the few swimmers in history to dip below 24 seconds in the event.