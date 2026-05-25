Farhan Akhtar takes Don 3 dispute with Ranveer Singh to FWICE as decision looms

The long-standing feud between the director, Farhan Akhtar, and the actor, Ranveer Singh, regarding their controversial action film Don 3 has taken a sharp turn for the worse. FWICE, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, has made an official announcement stating that there would be no cooperation with Ranveer in light of his recent withdrawal from the much-awaited movie.
It all started in December 2025 when Ranveer decided to exit the film on the brink of its production being initiated due to creative differences, and even asked for changes in the screenplay. This decision came at a time when the film Dhurandhar of Ranveer was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Excel Entertainment, a company run by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani, reported the issue via the IFTA Association. It seems that Farhan wanted about 45 crore rupees in return for the investment he had made in advance based on Ranveer’s approval.
During a press meet organised by FWICE on Monday night to resolve the issue, it was known that Ranveer did not attend any form of mediation. According to FWICE, sudden cancellation affects the income of several daily-wage cine workers. No superstar can be bigger than rules; hence FWICE issued a ban on the entire movie industry until the issue got resolved.
Farhan, who finally spoke about the controversy while talking to a media publication, stated in an easy-going manner that the film industry has taught him to always be ready for the unexpected. At the moment, the fate of this franchise remains uncertain. There are some rumours floating in the industry regarding an extensive change in the cast or a comeback as a lead role by the director.