Farhan Akhtar takes Don 3 dispute with Ranveer Singh to FWICE as decision looms

The long-standing feud between the director, Farhan Akhtar, and the actor, Ranveer Singh, regarding their controversial action film Don 3 has taken a sharp turn for the worse. FWICE, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, has made an official announcement stating that there would be no cooperation with Ranveer in light of his recent withdrawal from the much-awaited movie.

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar at loggerheads over sudden exit from Don 3

It all started in December 2025 when Ranveer decided to exit the film on the brink of its production being initiated due to creative differences, and even asked for changes in the screenplay. This decision came at a time when the film Dhurandhar of Ranveer was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Excel Entertainment, a company run by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani, reported the issue via the IFTA Association. It seems that Farhan wanted about 45 crore rupees in return for the investment he had made in advance based on Ranveer’s approval.