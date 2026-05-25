Inside Malaika Arora’s low-key weekend drive with rumoured partner Harsh Mehta and son Arhaan

The rumored relationship between Malaika Arora and the businessman Harsh Mehta is once again making headlines after appearing together recently in Mumbai. The discreet pair, who have been in talks about their relationship for several months now, were photographed on a recent family trip over the weekend.
Harsh Mehta, a 33-year-old diamond dealer and managing director of Sancus Management, was seen dropping off Malaika along with her son Arhaan Khan at the place where they live. Arhaan, who is the son of Malaika from her previous marriage to Arbaaz Khan, got off the car carrying their pet dog Casper, while Malaika stayed close behind. While trying to stay away from the attention of the paparazzi, Malaika did not look up as she tried to avoid any flash photography.
For the outing, Malaika has gone for an oversized blue and white striped T-shirt with pyjama pants and white shoes. Harsh went for a regular white T-shirt while Arhaan wore a black T-shirt and beige pants.
The rumours regarding the couple began when they were spotted attending an Enrique Iglesias show at Mumbai on October 29. According to reports, the pair has also had a holiday in Rome along with visiting a temple in Rajasthan, yet neither of them has commented on their relationship. Malaika, who ended her marriage with actor Arjun Kapoor in 2024, has been keeping herself away from speculation regarding her life lately. In addition, she was recently rumored to be in a relationship with television host Sorab Bedi, but he immediately denied the rumours and said that the two were only good friends.