Inside Malaika Arora’s low-key weekend drive with rumoured partner Harsh Mehta and son Arhaan

The rumored relationship between Malaika Arora and the businessman Harsh Mehta is once again making headlines after appearing together recently in Mumbai. The discreet pair, who have been in talks about their relationship for several months now, were photographed on a recent family trip over the weekend.

Malaika Arora and rumoured beau Harsh Mehta spotted on family outing with son Arhaan

Harsh Mehta, a 33-year-old diamond dealer and managing director of Sancus Management, was seen dropping off Malaika along with her son Arhaan Khan at the place where they live. Arhaan, who is the son of Malaika from her previous marriage to Arbaaz Khan, got off the car carrying their pet dog Casper, while Malaika stayed close behind. While trying to stay away from the attention of the paparazzi, Malaika did not look up as she tried to avoid any flash photography.