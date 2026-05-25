Satish and Tabinda Sanpal face backlash after Desi Bling remarks spark infidelity debate

Bling, gold, and grand parties might be the highlight of Desi Bling. But in this week the remarks by billionaire husband and wife, Satish and Tabinda Sanpal, regarding marriage grabbed everyone’s attention, albeit for all the wrong reasons. It did not take long for the remarks to go viral and create uproar online, with Tabinda revealing how Satish indulged in parties with other women.

Satish and Tabinda Sanpal’s infedility comments spark outrage over comments on Desi Bling

In one of the episodes, Tabinda Sanpal said , “Satish goes out partying, I know that he goes out with girls. When there’s a different girl every time, it’s okay, but if it’s the same girl every time, then you think it’s a problem. If this is Satish’s party, it can’t be without girls.”