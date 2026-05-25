Satish and Tabinda Sanpal face backlash after Desi Bling remarks spark infidelity debate

Bling, gold, and grand parties might be the highlight of Desi Bling. But in this week the remarks by billionaire husband and wife, Satish and Tabinda Sanpal, regarding marriage grabbed everyone’s attention, albeit for all the wrong reasons. It did not take long for the remarks to go viral and create uproar online, with Tabinda revealing how Satish indulged in parties with other women.
In one of the episodes, Tabinda Sanpal said , “Satish goes out partying, I know that he goes out with girls. When there’s a different girl every time, it’s okay, but if it’s the same girl every time, then you think it’s a problem. If this is Satish’s party, it can’t be without girls.”
Lakshmi R Iyer, another filmmaker, has also expressed her dissatisfaction with the comments through a strongly-worded post on social media. She wrote, “Saw a clip from a reality show where a wife said she’s okay with her husband cheating as long as the woman isn’t repeated. Stop normalising this bullsh*t. Stop setting terrible examples in the name of being ‘modern’ or ‘cool’. Being loyal is still attractive. Being honest is still attractive. Stop letting social media convince you otherwise.”
The comments were followed by an immediate backlash from viewers, who questioned whether it was okay to bring up issues regarding infidelity on a show that was already infamous for its opulence. Several users went on to criticize the couple for setting bad relationship expectations.
Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee responded to the post with sarcastic remarks, writing, “Yaa apparently the man will fall in love if he meets the same woman.” Internet commenters were not very pleased by the post. One person wrote, “Wait, so now wives are normalising husbands having girlfriends?” Another commented, “So we are normalising this nonsense?” A third user said, “It’s disgusting to even think that women have normalised this.”
The second person to critique the program did so based on its depiction of luxury and relationships, claiming that the relationship between Satish and Tabinda Sanpal needed "an anthropological study." One X cited the use of phrases such as, “40 kg gold flex”, annual Dhanteras gifts and Tabinda saying, “I massage his feet every morning so he wakes like a prince.”
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