Why is PewDiePie and wife Marzia ending their popular Japan vlogs?

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, one of YouTube’s biggest stars, has announced that him and his wife Marzia Kjellberg have decided to end their immensely popular family vlogging series. Having chronicled their time spent in Japan for almost four years now, the couple has confirmed that their monthly videos will come to an official end next September, in 2026.

PewDiePie and Marzia to end popular Japan vlogs to protect their son’s privacy

During his latest video entitled Ending the vlogs, Felix confessed that their decision has been motivated primarily by their concern about their son Björn’s privacy. As the young boy reaches the age of three this coming July, Felix said that Björn has become their most significant feature on the channel. Finding themselves unable to deal with the increasing pressures exerted on their baby from the internet community, the couple made a decision to take a break, allowing Björn to mature without all this media attention. Felix assured the viewers that if their son would want to join the internet in the future, he would do that on his own accord.