Why is PewDiePie and wife Marzia ending their popular Japan vlogs?

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, one of YouTube’s biggest stars, has announced that him and his wife Marzia Kjellberg have decided to end their immensely popular family vlogging series. Having chronicled their time spent in Japan for almost four years now, the couple has confirmed that their monthly videos will come to an official end next September, in 2026.
During his latest video entitled Ending the vlogs, Felix confessed that their decision has been motivated primarily by their concern about their son Björn’s privacy. As the young boy reaches the age of three this coming July, Felix said that Björn has become their most significant feature on the channel. Finding themselves unable to deal with the increasing pressures exerted on their baby from the internet community, the couple made a decision to take a break, allowing Björn to mature without all this media attention. Felix assured the viewers that if their son would want to join the internet in the future, he would do that on his own accord.
What started out as just a little side project where they would share their experiences of moving to Japan in 2022 soon became one of their most cherished vlog series. Felix confessed that the sheer love and appreciation received from their massive fan base, which consists of over 110 million subscribers, prompted them to keep recording vlogs for much longer than expected.
Although they won’t be recording monthly vlogs anymore, Marzia and Felix promised that they won’t leave their followers hanging in the dark either. The couple will continue uploading some photographs and videos of snippets of their everyday life. It is important to highlight that by deliberately choosing privacy over content, they are setting a wonderful example in times when oversharing is quite common practice.