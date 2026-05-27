Acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta passes away in Kolkata

Filmmaker Anik Dutta is reportedly no more. While more details are awaited regarding his death, reports suggest that he was in Kolkata and passed away around noon on May 27.
Anik Dutta is known for his movies like Bhooter Bhobishyot, Ashchorjo Prodip, Aparajito and Meghnad Badh Rahashya, Joto Kando Kolkatatei. The director started his journey in 2012 with Bhooter Bhobishyot, with an ensemble cast including Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Swastika Mukherjee, Paran Bandhopadhyay and others, and the movie became a blockbuster hit when it was released.
Dutta's Aparajito starring Jeetu Kamal made headlines as it recreated the journey of legendary director Satyajit Ray. The movie was one of the few attempts to show the life of the iconic filmmaker beyond his fame and spotlighted his struggles as well. Last year in 2025, he released Joto Kando Kolkatatei, a heritage and history adventure movie which won the hearts of the audience during Durga Pujo.
Anik Dutta was not only a director, but he also wrote the screenplays for most of his movies. In fact, his narratives are all about satire, intelligence, and a sensitive storytelling. While he has been able to capture the audience with extreme comedy, he has also been able to take them on a heritage adventure; and make re-introduce them to the struggles and successes of the man now considered a legend. His movies have been a part of notable Film Festivals like Ajanta Ellora Film Festival 2022, Diorama International Film Festival and BRICS Film Festival to name a few.
Anik Dutta is survived by his estranged partner Sandhi and a daughter.