Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray accused of sexual harassment

Production designer Saini S Johray, known for his work on high-profile projects like Dhurandhar and The Family Man, has been accused of sexual harassment, physical assault and wrongful confinement by a woman. The FIR has been booked against him at the Sector 17 police station by Chandigarh Police, after receiving a complaint from one of the residents of New Delhi.

FIR registered against production designer Saini S Johray over assault allegations

She was employed in the movie Dhurandhar as an assistant art director in the month of September 2025, and according to her complaint, he posed himself as her mentor in the beginning and then exploited her. As per the police report, he called her to a room in the Taj hotel in Chandigarh under the pretense of having a conversation related to her work. She found out upon reaching there that she was alone in the room.