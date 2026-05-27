Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray accused of sexual harassment

Production designer Saini S Johray, known for his work on high-profile projects like Dhurandhar and The Family Man, has been accused of sexual harassment, physical assault and wrongful confinement by a woman. The FIR has been booked against him at the Sector 17 police station by Chandigarh Police, after receiving a complaint from one of the residents of New Delhi.
She was employed in the movie Dhurandhar as an assistant art director in the month of September 2025, and according to her complaint, he posed himself as her mentor in the beginning and then exploited her. As per the police report, he called her to a room in the Taj hotel in Chandigarh under the pretense of having a conversation related to her work. She found out upon reaching there that she was alone in the room.
The female accused said that Saini had made her consume a drink spiked with something that led to a speedy deterioration in her state of health. She said that when she was unwell, Saini had physically assaulted her and had touched her improperly, along with compelling her to stay in the hotel room for the night. She got away from the hotel premises early the next day with the help of a bicycle taxi.
A preliminary inquiry by the police revealed that Saini has been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexual assault and improper behavior. The investigation is currently being conducted. Despite the fact that the case was registered back in April, news about it reached the press only recently. As for Saini, he hails from Mumbai and had obtained bail and thus far refused to make any statement in court.