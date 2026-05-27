Who is Denise Bidot? All you need to know about the model who is also Lil Wayne’s ex-girlfriend

The famous rapper Lil Wayne is known to have a number of celebrity girlfriends throughout his career life. However, one of the most notable romantic relationships he has been engaged in is with model Denise Bidot, who he reportedly dated off and on for about two years before announcing the breakup in 2022. Despite being popularly known as the ex-girlfriend of Lil Wayne, Denise has also managed to carve a name for herself.
Denise Bidot is a model of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti heritage who was born and raised in Miami. When she turned 18, Denise moved to Los Angeles in search of an acting career, but had difficulty finding auditions due to her weight.
Afterwards, she enrolled in beauty school and became a make-up artist before she suddenly found her way into the world of modelling. She stated in an interview once that she never knew about plus-size modelling until she was discovered at work on a photoshoot. Denise Bidot has since modelled for many big brands like Levi’s, Target, Forever 21, and Good American.
Denise Bidot was among the first plus-size models to participate in New York Fashion Week in 2014. In reflecting on the experience, she thanked the fashion label Chromat for having played a pivotal role in this achievement. In addition, Denise has been quoted talking about the rejection of terms like ‘plus-size’ for herself.
Denise is well recognized because of her promotion of loving one’s self and feeling confident about your own self. In 2016, she introduced a campaign entitled, “There Is No Wrong Way to Be a Woman.” This movement encourages women to accept themselves just as they are.
In 2017, she was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition through an untouched photoshoot for Lane Bryant. Denise Bidot has also been posting on her social media page untouched photos of herself which feature cellulite and stretch marks.
Her relationship with Lil Wayne
According to reports, Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot allegedly began dating back in 2019, and the two got closer during the pandemic. Their relationship went public on Instagram in June 2020. While they were dating, Denise would often post affectionate birthday messages dedicated to her boyfriend. Furthermore, in 2021, there was speculation about the couple getting married after Lil Wayne published a cryptic tweet mentioning The Carters.