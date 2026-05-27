Who is Denise Bidot? All you need to know about the model who is also Lil Wayne’s ex-girlfriend

The famous rapper Lil Wayne is known to have a number of celebrity girlfriends throughout his career life. However, one of the most notable romantic relationships he has been engaged in is with model Denise Bidot, who he reportedly dated off and on for about two years before announcing the breakup in 2022. Despite being popularly known as the ex-girlfriend of Lil Wayne, Denise has also managed to carve a name for herself.

Who is Denise Bidot, Lil Wayne’s ex-girlfriend?

A model, who hails from Puerto Rico

Denise Bidot is a model of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti heritage who was born and raised in Miami. When she turned 18, Denise moved to Los Angeles in search of an acting career, but had difficulty finding auditions due to her weight.