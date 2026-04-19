Lil Wayne talked about not being invited to Coachella, and fans had a lot to say

Fans call him a 'triple OG'

His fans howevever, were not letting this opportunity slide to show up for the rapper. "You a triple OG Wayne. The real ones know," an X user wrote. "When I got my first car a 95 Honda Civic, it had a tape player and I had a Walkman CD player with the tape adapter, the first CD I bumped that whole week was Hot Boys. Core memory bro. Your legendary. I was just a kid from Omaha."

Lil Wayne’s impact on hip-hop is nothing short of iconic. A five-time Grammy winner, he reached a major career peak with Tha Carter III, which sold over a million copies in its first week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Lil Wayne played a crucial role in shaping modern hip-hop especially in his “mixtape rapper” era. He was particularly celebrated for his wordplay which connected traditional lyricism with contemporary sounds. Lil Wayne also mentored major stars like Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Many people said that Wayne did not need this festival to showcase his talent since they don't value it. "You never needed them. Stop humbling yourself for clowns. Speak up, stand up and take what's rightfully yours. These suckers cheated so they could "win" so that's not winning", one person commented. "Bruh you don’t need no validation from these folks do you not know who you are ? ???????", another person questioned.