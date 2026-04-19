Lil Wayne talked about not being invited to Coachella, and fans had a lot to say

American rapper and singer Lil Wayne is not very happy after he was not invited to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. He expressed his feelings on social media on April 18, 2026, calling it a "humbling experience".
This year, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival saw a great line up of artistes with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G as the festival headliners.
However, rapper Lil Wayne is not among the performers at Coachella 2026 and he is not particularly happy about it. Taking to his X account, the 43-year-old musician wrote, "It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork,I’m uninvited & uninvolved. I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so bc you’re the humbling experience that’s timeless & 4dat I thk u. Iaintshitwithoutu".
Fans call him a 'triple OG'
His fans howevever, were not letting this opportunity slide to show up for the rapper. "You a triple OG Wayne. The real ones know," an X user wrote. "When I got my first car a 95 Honda Civic, it had a tape player and I had a Walkman CD player with the tape adapter, the first CD I bumped that whole week was Hot Boys. Core memory bro. Your legendary. I was just a kid from Omaha."
Lil Wayne’s impact on hip-hop is nothing short of iconic. A five-time Grammy winner, he reached a major career peak with Tha Carter III, which sold over a million copies in its first week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Lil Wayne played a crucial role in shaping modern hip-hop especially in his “mixtape rapper” era. He was particularly celebrated for his wordplay which connected traditional lyricism with contemporary sounds. Lil Wayne also mentored major stars like Drake and Nicki Minaj.
Many people said that Wayne did not need this festival to showcase his talent since they don't value it. "You never needed them. Stop humbling yourself for clowns. Speak up, stand up and take what's rightfully yours. These suckers cheated so they could "win" so that's not winning", one person commented. "Bruh you don’t need no validation from these folks do you not know who you are ? ???????", another person questioned.
However, some naysayers showed up in the comments section as well. While Lil Wayne made sure to make his feelings public, many filled the comment section with criticism. "I remember, I asked this guy for an autograph and he completely ignored me in a private setting lol you don’t care about anybody, bro", one comment read.
Another person commented, "Didn’t get invited. Didn’t show up. Still ended up in your head. That’s influence you can’t RSVP to". "You bitter as h–l as you get older. Young Wayne was a menace & was bragging about being banned from everything", another comment read. Another comment said, "Guy, you don try. Make the currently popping guys do their thing. You will never see Snoop, Nas, Hov, Kanye etc. bitch around about things like this."