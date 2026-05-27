Who is Gia Duddy, the influencer at the centre of the Will Levis video leak controversy?

The name of lifestyle influencer Gia Duddy has resurfaced in public conversation following recent revelations regarding a private video leak involving her and her ex-boyfriend, NFL quarterback Will Levis. Speaking on a podcast, the player's mother, Beth Levis, opened up about the emotional toll of the May 2024 leak and firmly cleared Gia of any involvement in its release.

Gia Duddy cleared of involvement as Will Levis spent heavily to remove leaked footage

The first meeting between Gia and Will occurred when she was studying at Penn State University, and they started dating in 2021. She always supported him publicly when he was rising as a potential player in college football. Her whole life turned upside down when the 2023 NFL Draft happened, as television cameras caught her reaction as Will slid out of the first round of the draft.