Who is Gia Duddy, the influencer at the centre of the Will Levis video leak controversy?

The name of lifestyle influencer Gia Duddy has resurfaced in public conversation following recent revelations regarding a private video leak involving her and her ex-boyfriend, NFL quarterback Will Levis. Speaking on a podcast, the player's mother, Beth Levis, opened up about the emotional toll of the May 2024 leak and firmly cleared Gia of any involvement in its release.
The first meeting between Gia and Will occurred when she was studying at Penn State University, and they started dating in 2021. She always supported him publicly when he was rising as a potential player in college football. Her whole life turned upside down when the 2023 NFL Draft happened, as television cameras caught her reaction as Will slid out of the first round of the draft.
Rather than having her internet fame fade away quickly, Gia used the opportunity to establish a sustainable presence online that revolved around fashion, fitness, and beauty. Gia's popularity exploded and she got paid partnerships with big companies like CVS and Burger King as a result. Despite moving to Nashville where Will lives in order to get closer to him, Gia made it clear how independent she wanted to be by not living with Will before their eventual breakup in 2023.
Beth claims that the private videos were leaked by Eastern European hackers who hacked into Will's computer systems while he was in college. Following the discovery of the leak, Will engaged the services of cybersecurity experts and went to great lengths to remove the videos from the internet, going so far as spending a ridiculous amount of money on the process. Defending Gia, Beth insisted that Gia was just as much a victim of the hacking as Will, making it clear that Gia did not have anything to do with the leak.