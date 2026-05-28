Celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91

Celebrated Urdu poet and Padma Shri awardee Bashir Badr left for a heavenly abode at the age of 91 on Thursday. According to the reports, he was suffering from a prolonged illness.

Bashir Badr dies at 91

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar used social media to pay a heartfelt tribute and express his grief over the passing of the renowned poet.

He took to his official X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle and wrote in Urdu, “Today, our language Urdu has become a little poorer. Bashir Badr, an extremely melodious poet, has departed from our gathering forever. This poet and his poetry will live on in our memories forever (sic).”