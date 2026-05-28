Honey Singh opens up about wearing a wig after intense bipolar disorder battle

Popular singer rapper Honey Singh has talked openly regarding the immense physical and psychological impact his long fight with bipolar disorder has had on him. Appearing as a guest on the ABtalks podcast, Honey said the medications which helped manage the disorder left him extremely overweight at a weight of 105 kgs and even made him lose all his hair. “This is fake hair; I am totally bald.” admitted Honey who then confessed to wearing a wig.
The beginning of the disorder came when he was at the zenith of his fame. He had just landed an Indian television reality show and a concert series in various countries. The immense anxiety, suspicion and paranoia made Honey once shave half of his head to stop himself from going on stage. The organisers asked him to just wear a cap, said the singer, realising how much others did not understand his pain.
As a result, Honey has stayed out of the limelight altogether, staying seven years out of the public eye in self-imposed seclusion in his own home. In this time of trouble, Honey has kept his distance from friends and also stopped watching any television, speaking on the phone, and even going online. Moreover, he had very intense delusions because, according to him, he has felt that he was already dead since 2018 and 2019. In one of his most desperate moments, Honey became religious and even asked God for death before finding reasons to live.
Thankfully, a change in doctors and the medication plan that they prescribed brought about a positive change. Soon after taking different medications, Honey managed to get rid of the consequences of using drugs and alcohol previously. Now living happily in his “2.0 version”, Honey returned to music and went on a tour across the globe.