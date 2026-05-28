Honey Singh opens up about wearing a wig after intense bipolar disorder battle

Popular singer rapper Honey Singh has talked openly regarding the immense physical and psychological impact his long fight with bipolar disorder has had on him. Appearing as a guest on the ABtalks podcast, Honey said the medications which helped manage the disorder left him extremely overweight at a weight of 105 kgs and even made him lose all his hair. “This is fake hair; I am totally bald.” admitted Honey who then confessed to wearing a wig.

Rapper Honey Singh reveals how mental health struggles left him completely bald

The beginning of the disorder came when he was at the zenith of his fame. He had just landed an Indian television reality show and a concert series in various countries. The immense anxiety, suspicion and paranoia made Honey once shave half of his head to stop himself from going on stage. The organisers asked him to just wear a cap, said the singer, realising how much others did not understand his pain.