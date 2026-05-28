How Pooja Bhatt comforted Soni Razdan over breaking Mahesh Bhatt’s first marriage

Actress Pooja Bhatt has spoken about how complicated things can be within her family. She told us that her stepmother, Soni Razdan, once felt terribly guilty for the divorce of Mahesh Bhatt, who was married to Kiran Bhatt before his second marriage. In a recent interview, Pooja talked about the time when she had a heart-to-heart talk with Soni about the same in Coonoor.
Pooja Bhatt made sure that she told Soni that she should not feel guilty about what happened since it was something beyond her control. She went on to say that as far as outsiders go, they are not able to break anyone’s relationship until and unless there were some sort of cracks inside it.
Pooja further adds that she was the first person within the family who came to know about the relationship even before the rest of the family or the media did. One day, Mahesh woke Pooja up and told her about Soni and said that he will shift out, however, making sure to tell his daughter that no matter what happens his love for her remains constant. Pooja further mentions that she is grateful for such an open-hearted discussion that made sure that she hears everything about her father without having to read from some gossipy magazine.
Mahesh and Soni tied the knot in April 1986, after which their daughters Alia and Shaheen were born in their family. On being asked about the past, Pooja says that though her mother went through a lot during the separation process, both of her parents remained very gracious during that time. Soni has been known to mention before that though there were differences between both the families when things started, but eventually years made them develop a great bonding relationship.