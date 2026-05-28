How Pooja Bhatt comforted Soni Razdan over breaking Mahesh Bhatt’s first marriage

Actress Pooja Bhatt has spoken about how complicated things can be within her family. She told us that her stepmother, Soni Razdan, once felt terribly guilty for the divorce of Mahesh Bhatt, who was married to Kiran Bhatt before his second marriage. In a recent interview, Pooja talked about the time when she had a heart-to-heart talk with Soni about the same in Coonoor.

Pooja Bhatt opens up about family dynamics and Soni Razdan’s marriage guilt

Pooja Bhatt made sure that she told Soni that she should not feel guilty about what happened since it was something beyond her control. She went on to say that as far as outsiders go, they are not able to break anyone’s relationship until and unless there were some sort of cracks inside it.