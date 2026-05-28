Knicks owner James Dolan and Spike Lee forget feud and celebrate win

The New York Knicks are on a winning streak and have secured a place in the NBA finals after Game 4 victory over Cleveland. The Knicks will be in the final for the first time since 1999.
While celebrations erupted, strained relationships healed too. Knicks owner James Dolan and director Spike Lee, who is a known super fan of the team came together to celebrate.
In 2020, filmmaker Spike Lee had alleged that New York Knicks owner, James Dolan harassed him. Spike was asked to use the VIP entrance at Madison Square Garden after security stopped him from entering through the media and employee entrance which the filmmaker claimed to have used for 30 years.
Spike was annoyed and James wanted to talk to him about the issue. The next day, he told the media, "I'm being harassed by James Dolan. I don’t know why." He even said he won't attend anymore games for the season.
Things had been strenuous between them ever since. However, there seemed to be some thaw in the feud after the Knicks secured victory in Game 4.
According to reports, James made sure to include Spike as the team celebrated their first NBA finals since 1999. Spike, who was present at the match and watched on as the Knicks were given the Eastern Conference Championship trophy, was invited by James to cross the orange line and celebrate.
Pictures from the moment circulated online and the two were spotted in an embrace as the feud seemed to have healed. James "waved Spike Lee in and invited him to join the celebration and enjoy the historic win", said the Knicks boss' spokesperson to the media.
It was quite the celebration at Cleveland's Rocket Arena. Famous faces including Timothee Chalamet, his girlfriend and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, Tracy Morgan, Ben Stiller and others were all present to celebrate on Tuesday.