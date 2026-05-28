Knicks owner James Dolan and Spike Lee forget feud and celebrate win

The New York Knicks are on a winning streak and have secured a place in the NBA finals after Game 4 victory over Cleveland. The Knicks will be in the final for the first time since 1999.

While celebrations erupted, strained relationships healed too. Knicks owner James Dolan and director Spike Lee, who is a known super fan of the team came together to celebrate.

James Dolan includes Spike Lee in celebrations after New York Knicks win

In 2020, filmmaker Spike Lee had alleged that New York Knicks owner, James Dolan harassed him. Spike was asked to use the VIP entrance at Madison Square Garden after security stopped him from entering through the media and employee entrance which the filmmaker claimed to have used for 30 years.