Spike Lee says Denzel Washington deserved an Oscar for ‘Malcom X’

During a press conference following the screening of his new film, Spike Lee couldn’t help but praise Denzel’s incredible performance in the 1992 biopic, Malcolm X, calling it truly deserving of an Academy Award.

“What Denzel did in Malcolm X was nothing short of amazing. And I have all the respect in the world for my brother Al Pacino, but in my eyes, Denzel should have taken home that Oscar,” Lee stated, referring to Pacino’s win for Scent of a Woman that year.

Although Denzel eventually snagged the Best Actor award for Training Day in 2001, Spike likened award shows to those frustrating missed calls in basketball. “It’s like when a referee misses a call in a game. You have to make a decision. The call that was made was for Training Day, which he won an Oscar for. But at the end of the day, we don’t create for the awards. They’re nice, sure, but it’s the work that truly matters,” he added.