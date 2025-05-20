Cannes 2025: Denzel Washington receives surprise honorary Palme d’Or

Washington’s presence at Cannes was already a big deal, it marked his return to the festival after several years and his debut as a lead actor there. What started as a glamorous red-carpet event quickly turned into a historic occasion when Spike Lee presented him with one of the festival’s most prestigious awards. This is only the 23rd time the honorary Palme d’Or has been given out since it was first introduced in 2002.

Before the award presentation, Cannes director Thierry Frémaux showcased a heartfelt tribute reel featuring clips from Denzel’s most memorable films, like Training Day, Glory, and Malcolm X. The 70-year-old actor was clearly touched as the audience stood up for an extended ovation.