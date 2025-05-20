Cannes 2025: Denzel Washington receives surprise honorary Palme d’Or

Hollywood icon Denzel Washington made a stunning comeback at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025, where he was unexpectedly honoured with a lifetime achievement award—the Honorary Palme d’Or. This special moment unfolded during the premiere of his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, directed by his longtime friend and collaborator, Spike Lee.
Washington’s presence at Cannes was already a big deal, it marked his return to the festival after several years and his debut as a lead actor there. What started as a glamorous red-carpet event quickly turned into a historic occasion when Spike Lee presented him with one of the festival’s most prestigious awards. This is only the 23rd time the honorary Palme d’Or has been given out since it was first introduced in 2002.
Before the award presentation, Cannes director Thierry Frémaux showcased a heartfelt tribute reel featuring clips from Denzel’s most memorable films, like Training Day, Glory, and Malcolm X. The 70-year-old actor was clearly touched as the audience stood up for an extended ovation.
“This is such a surprise for me, and I’m feeling a bit emotional, but I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” Denzel expressed during his speech. “It’s been a fantastic opportunity to work with my brother once again, a brother from another mother, Spike.”
Denzel Washington’s upcoming film, Highest 2 Lowest, boasts a dynamic cast that includes A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Jeffrey Wright, and Wendell Pierce. It’s set to premiere in theatres on August 22, followed by a global streaming release on Apple TV+ on September 5.
This Palme d’Or places Denzel Washington in the company of legends like Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep. His recognition at Cannes comes during a brief pause from his current Broadway run in Othello.