Literary power couple Ottessa Moshfegh and Luke Goebel announce their separation

The celebrated literary duo Ottessa Moshfegh and Luke Goebel has announced their divorce. The author behind the popular book My Year of Rest and Relaxation made the announcement via a comment on an internet post, informing her fans that they have been living separately since July.

Authors Ottessa Moshfegh and Luke Goebel end their marriage after five years

It was back in 2016 when Luke contacted Ottessa via email requesting an interview with her. Soon enough, their professional meeting evolved into a romantic relationship that eventually led to their marriage in 2018. For many years to come, the couple turned into one of the most productive literary and Hollywood pairs.