Literary power couple Ottessa Moshfegh and Luke Goebel announce their separation

The celebrated literary duo Ottessa Moshfegh and Luke Goebel has announced their divorce. The author behind the popular book My Year of Rest and Relaxation made the announcement via a comment on an internet post, informing her fans that they have been living separately since July.
It was back in 2016 when Luke contacted Ottessa via email requesting an interview with her. Soon enough, their professional meeting evolved into a romantic relationship that eventually led to their marriage in 2018. For many years to come, the couple turned into one of the most productive literary and Hollywood pairs.
Ottessa and Luke wrote the script for the 2022 thriller Causeway featuring Jennifer Lawrence and another film based on Ottessa’s novel Eileen, which will be released in 2023. Speaking in a recent personal essay where he discussed some darker aspects of being a writer and a husband, Luke touched upon their divorce while listing all the films they’ve worked on together. He stated that they have four films in development right now and are working on another upcoming movie featuring the popular singer Debbie Harry.
Both writers are famous for their successful careers individually. First, Ottessa is critically acclaimed as one of the most exciting contemporary writers writing about human existence in the modern era. The award-winning works by Ottessa have included Lapvona, McGlue, Death in Her Hands and Homesick for Another World. In her novel, Eileen, she won the prestigious Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award, and the book was even tipped for the Man Booker Prize.
Luke, on the other hand, is a published author of such books as Fourteen Stories, None of Them Are Yours and recently launched Kill Dick. Apart from being a film and television writer, he is known for many awards including the Ronald Sukenick Innovative Fiction Prize and Joan Scott Memorial Fiction Award.