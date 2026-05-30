Ajith Kumar’s mother Mohini passes away at 85; Kamal Haasan, Vijay offer condolences

Sharing the unfortunate news with the netizens, Ajith’s brother, Anil Kumar, wrote on social media, “Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years (sic).”

“We are comforted, even in this time of grief, that she lived a long life and could be counted among the lucky ones — to have known the undying love and care of dear ones and the genuine respect of just about everyone who came to know her kind nature, selfless spirit, and quiet grace,” he went on to add.

Offering his condolences, Kamal Haasan penned on the micro-blogging site, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mrs Mohini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother.”