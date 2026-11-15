Nvidia: Jensen Huang lost his cool at Indian-origin executive?

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has been the subject of controversy following allegations about his management style and behaviour towards senior employees. A report has detailed an alleged confrontation between Huang and Indian-origin executive Jay Puri, during which the technology billionaire reportedly lost his temper and made a disturbing remark in front of colleagues.

The incident is said to have taken place during a closed-door meeting attended by more than 30 company executives in February. According to people familiar with the exchange, Huang directed his anger at Puri, who was then serving as Nvidia's executive vice-president of worldwide field operations.

Huang allegedly told Puri, “I hope you get the flu and I hope it gets worse,” before adding, “I hope you die and put us all out of our misery.” Puri reportedly remained silent during the exchange, while the other executives present were left shocked by the remarks. The reason behind Huang's alleged outburst has not been established.

Who is Jay Puri, the Indian-origin Nvidia executive?

Jay Puri was one of Nvidia's senior executives and oversaw its worldwide field operations, including sales, business development and relationships with business partners. He joined the company in 2005 after working at Sun Microsystems and spent more than two decades at the chipmaker.

Puri announced his intention to retire from his operational role in June 2026. Nvidia disclosed his decision in a regulatory filing dated July 2. His departure came after a long career at the company, during which he held a key position in its global business operations.