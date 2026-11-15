Nvidia: Jensen Huang lost his cool at Indian-origin executive?

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has been the subject of controversy following allegations about his management style and behaviour towards senior employees. A report has detailed an alleged confrontation between Huang and Indian-origin executive Jay Puri, during which the technology billionaire reportedly lost his temper and made a disturbing remark in front of colleagues.
The incident is said to have taken place during a closed-door meeting attended by more than 30 company executives in February. According to people familiar with the exchange, Huang directed his anger at Puri, who was then serving as Nvidia's executive vice-president of worldwide field operations.
Huang allegedly told Puri, “I hope you get the flu and I hope it gets worse,” before adding, “I hope you die and put us all out of our misery.” Puri reportedly remained silent during the exchange, while the other executives present were left shocked by the remarks. The reason behind Huang's alleged outburst has not been established.
Jay Puri was one of Nvidia's senior executives and oversaw its worldwide field operations, including sales, business development and relationships with business partners. He joined the company in 2005 after working at Sun Microsystems and spent more than two decades at the chipmaker.
Puri announced his intention to retire from his operational role in June 2026. Nvidia disclosed his decision in a regulatory filing dated July 2. His departure came after a long career at the company, during which he held a key position in its global business operations.
The confrontation with Puri is among several incidents described by current and former Nvidia insiders in the report. Sources alleged that Huang regularly reprimanded employees during lengthy meetings, sometimes in front of dozens of colleagues.
Huang's leadership came under scrutiny in November 2026 following reports about his alleged relationships with two women, one of whom, Alice Huang, was linked to a Singapore-based Nvidia business partner, Megaspeed International.
US intelligence officials reportedly suspected her of having connections with Chinese intelligence and facilitating the movement of restricted Nvidia chips to China. Beijing has denied the allegations, while US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion on whether she was a spy.
Nvidia's board launched an internal investigation into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Separately, reports claimed that Huang had an intimate relationship with Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia vice-president who reported to him. Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to employees and took responsibility for his actions.
On November 12, Nvidia announced that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and a member of the company's board, with immediate effect. The announcement followed mounting pressure over the controversies and an emergency board meeting to discuss his future. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO, while the board began looking for a permanent successor.
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