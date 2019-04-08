Back to storytelling: Irrfan Khan excited about film comeback with Angrezi Medium

Mumbai, April 8: Actor Irrfan Khan is loving his comeback to a film set, and is excited about telling a new story with "Angrezi Medium".



The actor, who had been lying low for around a year after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, will be playing a sweetshop owner in the film, which is a sequel to his widely appreciated 2017 entertainer "Hindi Medium".



Irrfan on Monday shared a picture from the film's set in Udaipur, Rajasthan.



"GMB (Ghasiteram Mishthan Bhandar) serving since 1900s. It's going to be fun to tell another story. 'Angrezi Medium'. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji," Irrfan captioned the picture.



Irrfan is seen dressed up in his character's look, as a simpleton in a shirt and a pair of pants.



Producer Dinesh Vijan, director Homi Adajania, cinematographer Anil Mehta and actors Deepak Dobriyal and Irrfan Khan on the sets of "Angrezi Medium". (Photo: IANS)



Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan. There are reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be a part of the star cast.

