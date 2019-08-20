Actor Vivekh roped in for Shankar's Indian 2

If reports on social media are to be believed then award-winning actor Vivekh is set to play a crucial role in director Shankar's magnum opus, Indian 2 starring Kamal Hassan.

While Vivek has been a veteran in the industry for nearly three decades now, the actor has never acted alongside Kamal Hassan. And that despite having expressed his interest to do so. If the casting is confirmed, Indian 2 will be the first time Vivekh collaborates with Kamal Haasan. While Kamal made a cameo in K Balachandar's Parthale Paravasam, he didn’t have any scenes with Vivekh.

Directed by Shankar, the film will star Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwal, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Rakul Preet. The shooting for the film resumed recently in Rajahmundry.

Indian 2 will have music by Anirudh; the film will mark Anirudh's first collaboration with the Vishwaroopam actor.

